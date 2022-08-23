AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday’s rain across Central Texas was more than we’ve seen in several months.

In fact, it was the wettest day of the year so far at Camp Mabry, leading to flooding along Shoal Creek, as the creek reached its highest level since 2015.

We cracked open the record books to see how Monday’s rain will go down in history.

To start, 3.73″ set a new record for the most rain ever recorded on August 22. Monday’s total almost tripled the previous record set in 2020.

And while it was the wettest Aug. 22 ever, Monday was also the fifth-wettest August day ever.

Aug. 9, 1994, holds the title as the wettest August day ever in Austin, with more than 5.5″ of rain.

Perhaps most impressive was how quickly the rain fell on Monday.

In just a one-hour span — from 4 to 5 p.m. — almost 3″ of rain fell at Camp Mabry. That’s the second-highest one-hour rain total ever recorded in Austin.

The National Weather Service initially said Monday night that we broke the record, but clarified on Tuesday to say we made it to second place. The record belongs to May 17, 1999, when an astounding 3.78″ fell in just one hour between 9 and 10 p.m.

Aug. 22 is now the wettest day of 2022 so far. The previous high mark for the year was set on Jan. 31, when 1.94″ of rain was recorded at Camp Mabry.

To put it another way, 22% of all the rain we’ve seen so far this year fell on Monday.

While Monday’s rain definitely helped, we are still running a deficit for the year. So far in 2022, Austin has received 16.83″ of rain, which is 5.4″ below normal.

The good news is that, while the heaviest rain does now appear to be over, rain chances do continue through the week.