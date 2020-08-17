Hottest temperature on Earth in 107 years recorded Sunday

(National Weather Service)
Death Valley, California recorded a high temperature of 130°F at
3:41 PM PDT on Sunday, August 16, 2020. This temperature was
measured at Furnace Creek near the Visitors Center using a National
Weather Service owned automated observation system. This observed
high temperature is considered preliminary and not yet official.
If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially
verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley. As this is an
extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to
undergo a formal review. A Climate Extremes Committee will be
formed to verify the validity of the 130°F reading.