Hottest temperature on Earth in 107 years recorded Sunday

(National Weather Service)

Death Valley, California recorded a high temperature of 130°F at

3:41 PM PDT on Sunday, August 16, 2020. This temperature was

measured at Furnace Creek near the Visitors Center using a National

Weather Service owned automated observation system. This observed

high temperature is considered preliminary and not yet official.

If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially

verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley. As this is an

extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to

undergo a formal review. A Climate Extremes Committee will be

formed to verify the validity of the 130°F reading.