Hottest temperature on Earth in 107 years recorded Sunday

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Death Valley National Park (National Park Service)

(National Weather Service)
Death Valley, California recorded a high temperature of 130°F at
3:41 PM PDT on Sunday, August 16, 2020. This temperature was
measured at Furnace Creek near the Visitors Center using a National
Weather Service owned automated observation system. This observed
high temperature is considered preliminary and not yet official.

If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially
verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley. As this is an
extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to
undergo a formal review. A Climate Extremes Committee will be
formed to verify the validity of the 130°F reading.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

97° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 97° 76°

Tuesday

102° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 102° 76°

Wednesday

103° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 103° 75°

Thursday

102° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 102° 75°

Friday

102° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 102° 76°

Saturday

103° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 103° 77°

Sunday

103° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 103° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

98°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
98°

96°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
96°

94°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
94°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

89°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

92°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

95°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
95°

94°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

95°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
95°

98°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
98°

96°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
96°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss