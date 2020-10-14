Hottest September on Earth recorded

September 2020 was just recorded as the hottest September on Earth since records began back in 1880, and 2020 could end as one of the top 3 hottest years on record.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the average global temperature for September 2020 was 1.75 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the 20th century average of 59 degrees. The top 10 hottest Septembers have all been recorded since 2005 while the top seven hottest have all been recorded in the past seven years.

Here’s a look at some of the effects the warmth has had around the globe.

Other Facts via NOAA

Arctic sea ice was at near-record lows: Average Arctic sea ice coverage (extent) for September ranked second smallest on record. On September 15, sea ice covered just 1.44 million square miles of the Arctic, the second-smallest minimum extent on record behind September 17, 2012. The 14 smallest minimum annual extents have occurred in the last 14 years.

A record-hot YTD so far for some: Europe, Asia and the Gulf of Mexico had their warmest January-through-September period on record; South America and the Caribbean region had their second highest. No land or ocean areas had record-cold YTD temperatures.