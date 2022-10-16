AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a toasty second weekend at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) with temperatures in the 90s for all three days.

ACL has taken place in October since 2012, which helped to take away some of the heat from the typically warmer month of September in Austin.

The hottest (in person) October ACL temperature was back in 2019.

Here’s what temperatures that first weekend looked like:

October 4th, 2019: 96°

October 5th, 2019: 97°

October 6th, 2019: 99° **Hottest October ACL day**

The second October weekend in 2019 was much cooler:

October 11th, 2019: 82°

October 12th, 2019: 65°

October 13th, 2019: 82°

Over the 6 days, the average high for ACL 2019 was 86.83°

ACL 2022 was hotter…

Both weekends of ACL in 2022 had well above average temperatures.

Weekend one:

October 7th, 2022: 88°

October 8th, 2022: 90°

October 9th, 2022: 90°

Weekend two:

October 14th, 2022: 91°

October 15th, 2022: 95°

October 16th, 2022: 93°

Over the 6 days, the average high was 91.2° making ACL 2022 as a whole the hottest (in person) October ACL on record.

October ACLs that averaged hotter than 2019

ACL October 2015: 89.3°

ACL October 2017: 87.5°

ACL October 2018: 88.8°

ACL October 2021: 89.6°

What about 2020?

ACL in 2020 was not in person and only available online due to COVID-19. It was also only over one weekend in October and not two. However, of the three days that ACL 2020 was taking place virtually it was hot.

October 9th, 2020: 90°

October 10th, 2020: 96°

October 11th, 2020: 99° *TIED FOR HOTTEST ACL DAY IN OCTOBER*

Over the 3 days, the average high for ACL October 2020 was 95° *technically the hottest October average ACL temperature*.

Of course, when ACL previously occurred in September, we had some much hotter periods including once with highs reaching up to 107° in Austin!