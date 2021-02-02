‘Hole punch cloud’ spotted in Central Texas

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY: Jim Irgens | Horseshoe Bay

Some KXAN viewers were quick to reach out to the First Warning Weather team, curious to know what caused the mysterious looking hole in the sky this afternoon?

COURTESY: Linda Irgens | Horseshoe Bay

What is it?

A ‘hole punch cloud’ (or “fallstreak“) are circular gaps in altocummulus or cirrocumulus clouds. These mid- to high level clouds are composed of “supercooled “water droplets, or liquid droplets much colder than freezing but have yet to actually freeze. What’s missing? Ice crystals.

Planes moving through these clouds leave behind tiny ice crystals. Once these supercooled droplets have something to “cling” to, the droplets freeze, grow and fall… leaving behind a hole in the cloud layer. The hole continues to grow as neighboring droplets begin to freeze.

A natural, harmless and normal weather phenomena… but a sure treat to see in person.

COURTESY: Deloris Stevenson | Leander
COURTESY: Mike Stein | Horseshoe Bay

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 48°

Wednesday

76° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 76° 62°

Thursday

85° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 45°

Friday

68° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 68° 43°

Saturday

73° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 73° 45°

Sunday

65° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 43°

Monday

67° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 67° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

59°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

53°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

51°

1 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

48°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss