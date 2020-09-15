Historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

To say this year’s Atlantic hurricane season is active… is an understatement. Not only have we seen 20-named storms… we’ve set early-formation records for 17 of those 20 storms. Below is a list of this season’s named storms, their peak strength, date of formation and how that compares to previous records. Storms in bold set early-formation records.

  1. Arthur (Tropical Storm) – May 16th 2020 | current record: One – January 3rd 1938
  2. Bertha (Tropical Storm) – May 27th 2020 | current record: Two: May 16th 1951
  3. Cristobal (Tropical Storm) – June 2nd 2020 | previous record: Colin – June 5th 2016
  4. Dolly (Tropical Storm) – June 22nd 2020 | current record: Danielle – June 20th 2016
  5. Edouard (Tropical Storm) – July 6th 2020 | previous record: Emily – July 11th 2005
  6. Fay (Tropical Storm) – July 9th 2020 | previous record: Franklin – July 21st 2005
  7. Gonzalo (Tropical Storm) – July 22nd 2020 | previous record: Gert – July 24th 2005
  8. Hanna (CAT 1) – July 24th 2020 | previous record: Harvey – August 3rd 2005
  9. Isaias (CAT 1) – July 30th 2020 | previous record: Irene – August 7th 2005
  10. Josephine (Tropical Storm) – August 13th 2020 | previous record: Jose – August 22nd 2005
  11. Kyle (Tropical Storm) – August 14th 2020 | previous record: Katrina – August 24th 2005
  12. Laura (CAT 4) – August 21st 2020 | previous record: Luis – August 29th 1995
  13. Marco (CAT 1) – August 22nd 2020 | previous record: Maria – September 2nd 2005
  14. Nana (CAT 1) – September 1st 2020 | previous record: Nate – September 5th 2005
  15. Omar (Tropical Storm) – September 1st 2020 | previous record: Ophelia – September 7th 2005
  16. Paulette (CAT 2) – September 7th 2020 | previous record: Philippe – September 17th 2005
  17. Rene (Tropical Storm) – September 7th 2020 | previous record: Rita – September 18th 2005
  18. Sally (CAT 2) – September 12th 2020 | previous record: Stan – October 2nd 2005
  19. Teddy (Tropical Storm) – September 14th 2020 | previous record: Tammy – October 5th 2005
  20. Vicky (Tropical Storm) – September 14th 2020 | previous record: Vince – October 9th 2005

The 2005 season is known as the most active season on record with 27 named storms… and as of now, we’re currently out-pacing the 2005 season by 2.5 weeks.

