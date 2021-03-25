Higher sun angle means more dangerous rays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Along with the increasing length of days, the sun continues to get higher in the sky. Those more direct rays mean stronger sunlight and more risk of sun damage to your skin and eyes.

The sun’s altitude in the sky is best explained using degrees to show the sun’s angle at solar noon. Solar noon is the highest point the sun reaches in the sky each day before it starts to go down as you get closer to sunset. 0° would be the sun on the horizon, 90° would mean the sun directly overhead.

Here in Central Texas the sun’s peak altitude at solar noon ranges from 36.3° to 83.2° above the horizon at its highest point.

NWS Graphic

The lowest point the sun reaches at solar noon (36.3°) happens on the first day of winter. Conversely the highest point the sun reaches (83.2°) happens on the first day of summer.

The beginning of spring marked the sun’s halfway point between the lowest and highest point in the sky.

What this means for you is a stronger sun that can potentially do more harm to your skin. Make sure you wear sunglasses and frequently apply sunscreen. The sun is strongest during the middle of the day, or between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun is at its highest points in the sky for the day.

Important dates: