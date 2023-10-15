AUSTIN (KXAN) — Triple digit days are firmly in the past for 2023, but we’ve still got 90s in the forecast.

Typically our average last 90-degree day of the year comes around the middle of October. The 30-year average final 90º day in Austin is on October 19, which is this Thursday.

Average final 90º day in Austin (1991-2020)

Still, we’ve got 90s in the forecast beyond that into the weekend.

It turns out, we can get 90º heat very late in the year.

The latest 90º day during a calendar year was on Christmas Day, December 25, 1955. On other years we’ve had the final 90º day of the year stretch deep into November. In 1951, we had 90º heat twice in the month of November! Usually these are low 90s. We haven’t been hotter than 91º after October 27 in any year.

Latest final day of 90ºs in Austin

In recent years, we’ve typically had our final 90º day around the middle or end of October.

Recent final 90º days

What about this year?

We’ve got 90s in the forecast as late as October 22. It’s not out of the question our final 90 degree day may end up even later than that.

The extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is for warmer than normal temperatures through the end of the month.

8-14 day temperature outlook (CPC)

Normal highs are in the low 80s, so warmer than normal doesn’t mean 90s, but it’s a distinct possibility that we may sneak in a few more before the month is over with.