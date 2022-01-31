Here’s what to expect for the final month of winter in Central Texas

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After issuing a preliminary February outlook on Jan. 20, the Climate Prediction Center has issued its final monthly forecast for February.

February is the final month of meteorological winter which runs from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28. So far our winter has been dominated by a La Niña weather pattern that has kept us warmer and drier than normal.

Central Texas February Forecast

The newest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center leans slightly towards warmer than normal temperatures with near-normal precipitation expected.

CPC: February Temperature Forecast
CPC: February Precipitation Forecast

What changed from the last February forecast?

The previous February outlook was for a drier than normal February and for much higher odds on a warmer than average February. This most recent outlook trended wetter and cooler from the previous.

February normals for Austin-Camp Mabry

What’s normal for February in Austin?

  • Average High: 66.5
    • Feb. 1 Average High: 64
    • Feb. 28 Average High: 69
  • Average Low: 45.8
    • Feb. 1 Average Low: 43
    • Feb. 28 Average Low: 49
  • Average Rain: 1.89″ (Driest month)
  • Average Snow: 0.2″ (Snowiest month)

Sign up for our daily forecast newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters. Download the KXAN Weather app to get the latest weather forecast: Apple | Android

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 52°
Periods of rain and storms
Periods of rain and storms 80% 60° 52°

Tuesday

70° / 54°
AM Fog/PM Sun
AM Fog/PM Sun 0% 70° 54°

Wednesday

67° / 33°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 67° 33°

Thursday

27° / 19°
Freezing Rain & Sleet
Freezing Rain & Sleet 80% 27° 19°

Friday

34° / 23°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 34° 23°

Saturday

40° / 27°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 40° 27°

Sunday

50° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

4 PM
Rain
70%
60°

59°

5 PM
Rain
70%
59°

58°

6 PM
Showers
60%
58°

57°

7 PM
Few Showers
50%
57°

57°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
57°

56°

9 PM
Few Showers
20%
56°

55°

10 PM
Foggy
10%
55°

54°

11 PM
Foggy
0%
54°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Foggy
0%
53°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

3 AM
Foggy
0%
52°

52°

4 AM
Foggy
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Foggy
0%
52°

52°

6 AM
Foggy
0%
52°

52°

7 AM
Foggy
0%
52°

53°

8 AM
Foggy
0%
53°

54°

9 AM
Foggy
0%
54°

56°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

66°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

BestReviews

More reviews

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss