Here’s what to expect for the final month of winter in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After issuing a preliminary February outlook on Jan. 20, the Climate Prediction Center has issued its final monthly forecast for February.

February is the final month of meteorological winter which runs from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28. So far our winter has been dominated by a La Niña weather pattern that has kept us warmer and drier than normal.

Central Texas February Forecast

The newest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center leans slightly towards warmer than normal temperatures with near-normal precipitation expected.

CPC: February Temperature Forecast

CPC: February Precipitation Forecast

What changed from the last February forecast?

The previous February outlook was for a drier than normal February and for much higher odds on a warmer than average February. This most recent outlook trended wetter and cooler from the previous.

February normals for Austin-Camp Mabry

What’s normal for February in Austin?

Average High: 66.5 Feb. 1 Average High: 64 Feb. 28 Average High: 69

Average Low: 45.8 Feb. 1 Average Low: 43 Feb. 28 Average Low: 49

Average Rain: 1.89″ (Driest month)

Average Snow: 0.2″ (Snowiest month)