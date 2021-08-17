Help our furry friends: Fans-4-Paws fan drive

Austin (KXAN) — Family Eldercare’s Fans-4-Paws fan drive is here and we need YOUR help.

Family Eldercare has been pivotal in serving Central Texas communities and distributing fans to help cool our neighbors who don’t have or can’t afford to run their A/C for relief from the blistering summer heat.

Some of those people also have furry friends that need to stay cool too.

That’s where Family Eldercare’s Fans-4-Paws fan drive comes in. It’s similar to the Summer Fan Drive that took place in June and July, but this fan drive specifically benefits seniors living in hot homes with their pets.

The Fans-4-Paws fan drive is this Saturday, August 21 at Easy Tiger North from 9 a.m. to noon. They’ll be collecting fans and funds curbside, so you don’t even have to leave your car and you can bring your dog along for a ride!

If you can’t make it to the drop-off event, you can also donate HERE.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer, and seniors are one of the most at-risk groups. As temperatures continue to rise this summer, so will the need for fans. We invite you to help fellow Central Texans in need and their pets beat the heat!

You can learn more about Family Eldercare, their mission, and their fan drive events on their website.