Halo around sun seen by many Tuesday afternoon

The saying is “ring around the sun or moon, rain or snow soon.” That ring around the sun is called a 22 Degree Halo, and it formed in high clouds over the Austin area Tuesday.

The reason the ring may portend rain is because it sometimes forms when a veil of high cirrus or cirrostratus clouds moves overhead. Those clouds are common in advance of approaching storm systems.

Here’s more information from the University of Illinois:

Halos form when light from the sun or moon is refracted by ice crystals associated with thin, high-level clouds (like cirrostratus clouds). A 22 degree halo is a ring of light 22 degrees from the sun (or moon) and is the most common type of halo observed and is formed by hexagonal ice crystals with diameters less than 20.5 micrometers.

Light undergoes two refractions as it passes through an ice crystal and the amount of bending that occurs depends upon the ice crystal’s diameter.

A 22 degree halo develops when light enters one side of a columnar ice crystal and exits through another side. The light is refracted when it enters the ice crystal and once again when it leaves the ice crystal.

The two refractions bend the light by 22 degrees from its original direction, producing a ring of light observed at 22 degrees from the sun or moon.

