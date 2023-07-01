AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re now halfway through 2023 and it’s time for a weather status check. As you’ve probably noticed, it has been hotter than usual, especially in the month of June.

Graphic shows rainfall amounts for the 1st half of the year (Jan. 1st-June 30th). Normal rainfall for Austin is 18.54″ vs. the rain in 2023 is 14.32″.

Typically, in a normal January-June period we receive 18.54 inches of rain in Austin. For the first half of this year however, we have only accumulated 14.32 inches, more than 4” below the rainfall totals we should have by now. This rainfall deficit has allowed drought conditions to persist, especially for parts of the Hill Country. Rain is much needed for the majority of Central Texas.

The hottest temperatures from January to June in Austin show 2017 is the hottest, however 2023 isn’t far behind ranked at 9th place with an average temperature of 68.6 degrees.

The first six months of 2023 have a mean average temperature of 68.6. This may not sound too hot, but the mean average is a blend of high and low temperatures. The first half of 2023 ranks as the 9th hottest first half of the year (Jan. 1st – June 30th) in Austin. 2017 was the hottest year, followed by 2012, 2006/2000 (tied for 3rd), and 2011, but 2023 doesn’t fall too far behind. The normal mean average temperature from Jan. 1-June 30 is 66.8 degrees. So far this year we are a full 2 degrees hotter than we should be.

2023 ranks sixth with 15 triple digit days from Jan.-June. 2022 and 2008 are tied for 1st with 22 days of triple digit heat.

With hotter temperatures, the number of triple digit heat days has increased. This year we have experienced 15 triple digit days through the end of June, ranking 2023 as sixth most triple digit days for the first half of the year. All 15 of these days occurred in June, a high temperature record breaking month. Both 2022 and 2008 have the most triple digit days for the first half of the year with 22.

We’ll be ready to review 2023 in 6 months!