Groundhog Day 2021 – late winter or early spring?

Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths, left, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast an early spring. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Although we’re still awaiting “official” word from our furry friend Punxsutawney Phil… there is greater confidence in an early spring than a late winter this year in Central Texas.

IN-DEPTH: Punxsutawney Phil is said to have an accuracy ~39% (far worse than most climatological predictions). It is worth noting, however, that the famous critter predicted a rare ‘early spring’ in both 2019 and 2020.

Temperature outlooks

Long term outlooks issued by the Climate Prediction Center show a higher probability of warmer than normal conditions across most of Texas from mid- to end of February.

3 WEEK OUTLOOK – SOURCE: Climate Prediction Center

What’s more, there is a 50%-60% probability of warmer than normal conditions through the next 3 months (February – March – April) for all of Texas.

3 MONTH OUTLOOK – Source: Climate Prediction Center

In fact, temperature outlooks for the next year favor warmer than normal conditions for most southern states (including all of Texas).

YEAR-LONG OUTLOOK – Source: Climate Prediction Center

Why the warming trend?

Although forecast uncertainty significantly increases when predicting anything further than 7 days in advance… there are certain atmospheric and oceanic factors that point to an unseasonably warm end to winter. The ongoing La Nina in the equatorial Pacific is the primary reason for the warmer prediction.

Our changing climate is also worth noting… as an increase in greenhouse gas emissions will continue to lead us to warmer and shorter winters.