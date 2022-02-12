Graupel fell on parts of Central Texas Saturday; What is it?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mix of rain, sleet, hail, snow and graupel pushed through Central Texas from late Saturday morning through mid-afternoon. While temperatures were too warm for the wintry weather to cause any travel difficulties, the sheer variety of precipitation types was interesting.

Rain, of course, is pure liquid. It either forms directly as rain from a cloud or when snow/sleet melts into a liquid form and continues to the ground.

Hail fell in a few spots Saturday as convection developed. Thunderstorms caused enough lift and updrafts for hail to form and drop to the ground with some pea-sized hail reported.

Sleet formed when rain froze BEFORE reaching the ground. Sleet makes a sound when it hits the ground and can be crunchy to walk on.

Snow reached the ground in a few areas where the precipitation fell hard enough. The intensity of the precipitation made it so the snow didn’t have time to melt before reaching the ground. This was largely the case in some of our eastern counties, but some flakes mixed in over the Austin Metro Counties as well.

The other precipitation type that fell Saturday is graupel.

Graupel forms in this order:

Snow forms Snow falls through a layer of supercooled water droplets (water drops with temperatures below freezing) Those droplets then freeze (or rime) onto the snowflakes The result is tiny white pellets that look like small hail or “Dip N Dots” You can differentiate graupel from hail because graupel is crushable and soft