Global carbon dioxide emissions hit all-time record

FILE – In this Saturday, June, 3, 2017 file photo, the coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation’s top carbon dioxide emitters, stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga.. World leaders breathed an audible sigh of relief that the United States under President Joe Biden is rejoining the global effort to curb climate change, a cause that his predecessor had shunned. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron were among those welcoming Biden’s decision on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 to rejoin the the Paris climate accord. (AP Photo/Branden Camp, file)

(KXAN) — As a world dependent upon fossil fuels keeps chugging onward, global carbon dioxide emissions hit a record high in 2021.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported global energy-related CO 2 emissions in 2021 were the highest ever, rising by 6% year-over-year to 36.3 billion tons. The annual increase was the largest ever, and more than offset the small decrease in emissions due to the COVID-19 economic slowdown in the previous year. Coal and natural gas emissions made up the largest shares of the increase.

Even with these increases in fossil fuel energy, the IEA reported renewable energy sources and nuclear power provided a larger share of global electricity generation than coal. Renewable-based generation reached a record high of more than 8,000 terawatt-hours, beating the record set just the previous year.

1 terawatt-hour is equivalent to running 1 trillion watts for an hour — enough electricity to run an entire country for a year

The IEA reported the lion’s share of the 2021 increase in CO 2 emissions was driven by China and India, where growing populations are sharply increasing electricity demand. Some nations cleaned up their fossil fuel reliance in 2021, including the U.S., whose CO 2 emissions dropped 4% in 2021 compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels. In the European Union, there was a decrease of 2.4%.

Global CO2 concentration, as measured at Mauna Loa Observatory (NOAA)

NOAA observations show a steady increase in global CO 2 concentrations over the years, setting a new record in 2020 even with the COVID-19 related economic slowdown. NOAA reported since the year 2000, global carbon dioxide concentrations have increased by 12%.

Not only are global CO 2 concentrations growing, but the rate of growth is increasing.

Rate of growth of annual CO2 emissions (NOAA)

Using paleoclimate techniques, NOAA determined current global carbon dioxide concentrations are the highest the world has seen in at least 800,000 years. NOAA scientists said the last time global CO₂ levels were this high was more than 3 million years ago when temperatures were 3.6°–5.4°F higher than today and sea levels 50-80 feet higher.