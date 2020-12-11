Geminid meteor shower peaks Sunday night

Known as one of the best and most dependable meteor showers of the year, the Geminid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak overnight Sunday (Dec. 13) into early Monday (Dec. 14).

Under the right conditions, the meteor shower will be able to seen across the world with best viewing in the Northern Hemisphere, and a nearly new moon making for ideal meteor spotting.

Quick facts:

The best time to watch for the meteors is 2 a.m. Simply find a dark, open sky and lay down, maybe on a lawn chair or blanket and look up.

Unlike most meteor showers, the Geminid meteor shower is associated with an asteroid, not a comet. The “shower” happens when Earth passes through the asteroid’s debris

Geminids are known to have long trails, making them easier to spot

Under ideal conditions (no moonlight), viewers could witness up to 60-120 meteors per hour — that’s 1-2 per minute!

Observers have characterized the Geminids as “bright & intensely colored green fireballs”

The Geminid meteor shower is ~200 years old, first observation recorded by onlookers on a riverboat on the Mississippi River in 1833

The viewing of the meteor shower is asymmetrical, gradually increasing before peak (Dec 13th/14th) then dropping off significantly

Geminids travel through Earth’s atmosphere at 78,000 mph and burn up far above the surface (+60 miles up)

The name?

The Geminids meteor shower gets it name from the constellation Gemini. During the event, most of the meteors appear to radiate from this constellation.