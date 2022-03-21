AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms are moving through Central Texas Monday, bringing the threat of large hail, strong winds and tornadoes. KXAN viewers have been sending in their photos and videos, showing how conditions look across the region.

An “Enhanced” Risk of severe weather (Level 4 out of 5) is in place across much of the area. Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team for updates throughout the evening.

Confirmed tornado seen near Hutto moving northeast in Williamson County the evening of March 21, 2022. (KXAN Photo)

Video of Tornado just outside of Pflugerville Photo: Ian Willing

Round Rock business damaged by tornado in Round Rock Monday, March 21. (Photo: Tahera Rahman/KXAN)

A car is overturned in Round Rock after a tornado moved through the area Monday, March 21. Photo: Tahera Rahman/KXAN

Possible tornado moving over I-35/SH 45 area (KXAN PHOTO)

Home damaged in Round Rock Photo: Dan Wyke

Black skies in Marble Falls on Monday, March 21, 2022. Photo: Perri Mancil

Photo: Jeff Mangum/KXAN

Tornado spotted in Elgin. Photo: Jason Copeland

Debris was reported in Round Rock following a tornado. Trees were snapped along Dell Way and North Interstate 35. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

Photo of storm clouds over Spicewood on Highway 71. Photo: Andrea Fry

Storm damage at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. Photo: Patrick Tolbert

Photo from U.S. Highway 290 at Belterra Village shopping center facing west toward Dripping Springs Photo: Brianna Hollis/KXAN

Photo east from CR 148 near CR 150 NE of Georgetown after the storm (Bryce Formwalt)

If you’re in a position to safely send us your pictures or videos, you can email them to ReportIt@kxan.com. If you take photos of hail, in particular, it’s helpful to include an object alongside it to help gauge how large it is. Coins or sports balls are a good option.