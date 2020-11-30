Frostweed expected to put on annual show with morning freeze

On the first freezing cold morning of the season, we are treated to nature’s unusual ice sculptures — frostweed.

Also called frost flowers or iceweed, frostweed forms when air temperatures are below freezing but the ground still is warm enough for the plant’s root system to be active. According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, moisture in the plant flows from these roots up into the stem, where the cold air freezes them. As the moisture in the plant freezes it expands, and the ice crystals push out through the stem.

The ice may emerge from a small slit in the plant to form thin ribbon-like strands or they may split open a whole section of the stem and push out in a thin, curling sheet. Sometimes, several ribbons of ice push out to create a flower-like petal effect.

If you are not familiar with where to see frostweed in your neighborhood, there are several colonies at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Be sure to look for it before temperatures warm back above freezing after sunrise on Tuesday morning.