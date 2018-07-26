Friday declared another Ozone Action Day

|
Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area again on Friday. Thursday has also been an Ozone Action Day. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.
Individuals with chronic lung disease, such as asthma and emphysema, as well as older populations and young children, are particularly sensitive to ozone and should attempt to avoid exposure by minimizing exertion outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone, please visit www.cleanairforce.org and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
You can reduce air pollution emissions by simply doing the following:
