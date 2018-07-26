Friday declared another Ozone Action Day

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area again on Friday. Thursday has also been an Ozone Action Day. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. Individuals with chronic lung disease, such as asthma and emphysema, as well as older populations and young children, are particularly sensitive to ozone and should attempt to avoid exposure by minimizing exertion outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone, please visit www.cleanairforce.org and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. You can reduce air pollution emissions by simply doing the following: Limit Your Driving on Ozone Action Days. Walk or take your lunch to work, combine errands, ride your bicycle, share a ride or use Capital Metro (click for bus routes).

Walk or take your lunch to work, combine errands, ride your bicycle, share a ride or use Capital Metro (click for bus routes). Avoid Idling. Skip the drive-thru lane, park and go inside instead. For information on heavy-duty vehicle idling restrictions, please see www. tceq.texas.gov .

Skip the drive-thru lane, park and go inside instead. For information on heavy-duty vehicle idling restrictions, please see www. . Postpone Refueling Your Vehicle Until After 6 p.m. Also don’t top-off the tank to prevent the escape of emissions.

Also don’t top-off the tank to prevent the escape of emissions. Postpone Mowing Your Lawn and Using Other Gas-Powered Equipment Until After 6 p.m.

Keep Your Vehicle Tuned Up and Tires Inflated. A well-maintained vehicle operates more efficiently and cleanly. CLEAN AIR Force of Central Texas

info@cleanairforce.org

(512) 225-7780 CLEAN AIR Force of Central Texas

P.O. Box 29295

Austin, Texas 78755

