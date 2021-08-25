Four years ago: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on Texas coast as category 4 storm

Evacuees walk along a median of Interstate 610 covered in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (KXAN) — Wednesday marks the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall near Port Aransas.

The storm made landfall as a category four hurricane on Aug. 25, 2017, flooding Houston and all of Harris County with tremendous amounts of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

According to past reports, anywhere from 25 to 50 inches of rain fell over the Houston area as the storm stalled over southeast Texas. A new all-time U.S. rainfall record from a tropical system was set northeast of Houston in Nederland, where an astonishing 60.58 inches of rain fell.

KXAN’s Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans was in Rockport, Texas, just north of Port Aransas, when the hurricane hit the coast. During the storm, the hotel our crews were staying at lost power, and they had to charge batteries in KXAN’s live truck.

Our crews were joined by a group of storm chasers looking to ride out the storm. Yeomans was able to report live as the eye of the storm moved over the city.

“We’re in the worst of the category four winds right now,” Yeomans explained.

“You could see enormous pieces of sheet metal, I mean, hundreds of pounds of sheet metal flying by, cartwheeling through the parking lot,” he went on to report.

He described the atmosphere as “a real sense of terror.” Yeomans explained the storm had stalled over the area, putting the area in treacherous conditions for an extended period of time.