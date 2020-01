AUSTIN– The Austin-Round Rock area suffered through 124 days of poor air quality due to air pollution in 2018, according to a new report from Environment Texas Research & Policy Center, Frontier Group and TexPIRG Education Fund. The report calls for reducing pollution from transportation, supporting clean and renewable energy, and increasing regulation for industrial polluters, protecting and building upon progress made by the Clean Air Act.

“No Texan should have to experience one day of polluted air -- let alone 124 days,” said Catherine Fraser, Clean Air Associate with Environment Texas Research & Policy Center. “Air quality will only get worse as our climate warms, so we have no time to lose. We must make progress toward clean air.”