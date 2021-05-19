Flooding, torrential rain for some; Hill Country misses out

5-DAY RAINFALL TOTALS FOR TRAVIS COUNTY – COURTESY LCRA

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Travis County on average has seen about 1 to 3 inches of beneficial rain over the course of five days, so far causing very minimal flooding. Camp Mabry has seen 3.72 inches of rain so far this month while Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has seen 4.05 inches. This puts Austin’s departure from average at a surplus of +0.69 inches for the month of May. We are in really good shape heading toward the hot and dry summer months ahead.

Fayette County, however, has seen too much of a good thing. Devastating torrential rain triggered Flash Flood Warnings overnight. La Grange saw roughly 4.5 inches of rain in just an hour alone, shattering their entire MONTHLY average rain total. Buckners Creek near Muldoon saw as much as 9.41 inches of rain over the course of four days, with more rain unfortunately expected through the remainder of the week.

FAYETTE COUNTY RAINFALL TOTALS

HILL COUNTRY 5 DAY RAINFALL TOTALS – COURTESY LCRA

With that said, not everyone saw torrential rain. As you can see from the LCRA rainfall totals, the southwestern portion of the Hill Country really missed out on the heaviest rain over the past several days. Only seeing a few tenths of an inch out in Gillespie County. As a result, it is looking more and more likely now that Gillespie, Mason and portions of Llano and Blanco Counties will unfortunately remain in a moderate drought with our next Drought Monitor update.

LATEST DROUGHT MONITOR AS OF (5/19/21)

RAINFALL TOTALS COURTESY OF LCRA