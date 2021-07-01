Flood advisory and watch products to change in August

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’ve already warned you that the National Weather Service will be discontinuing Advisory products within the next few years, but before that happens they’re helping to simplify some of the existing products.

The National Weather Service will be consolidating several products and reformatting products as well.

Flood Watches

Existing Flash Flood Watches and Flood Watches will be consolidated into a simple “Flood Watch.”

Flood Advisories

Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory, Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory, Small Stream Flood Advisory and Hydrologic Advisory will all be simplified to just “Flood Advisory.”

Reformatted products

Several other flood products will gain more information and will display this information in a reformatted way. This will add information about What, Where, When, Impacts and Additional Details to the existing products. The products to receive the update include Flood Watches, Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

97° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 97° 75°

Friday

99° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 99° 74°

Saturday

90° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 70% 90° 73°

Sunday

88° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 88° 74°

Monday

89° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 89° 76°

Tuesday

91° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 91° 77°

Wednesday

93° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 93° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

96°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
96°

97°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
97°

96°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
96°

95°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
95°

92°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

95°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
95°

97°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
97°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Don't Miss