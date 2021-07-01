Flood advisory and watch products to change in August

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’ve already warned you that the National Weather Service will be discontinuing Advisory products within the next few years, but before that happens they’re helping to simplify some of the existing products.

The National Weather Service will be consolidating several products and reformatting products as well.

Flood Watches

Existing Flash Flood Watches and Flood Watches will be consolidated into a simple “Flood Watch.”

Flood Advisories

Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory, Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory, Small Stream Flood Advisory and Hydrologic Advisory will all be simplified to just “Flood Advisory.”

Reformatted products

Several other flood products will gain more information and will display this information in a reformatted way. This will add information about What, Where, When, Impacts and Additional Details to the existing products. The products to receive the update include Flood Watches, Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories.