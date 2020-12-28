First Warning: wintry mix, light snow possible New Year’s Eve

As we get closer to the finale of 2020, Mother Nature has one more curve ball in store for Central Texas – a potent winter storm.

The set-up

A strong storm system currently off the coast of the Pacific Northwest looks to strengthen on it’s approach to Texas. As it nears Tuesday, increasing clouds and a few spot showers are possible. By Wednesday, a strong cold front attached to the storm will swing through helping to further increase rain chances. Wednesday and Thursday look most active with the best dynamics of lift and moisture. Widespread showers, plummeting temps and breezy to windy conditions are likely area-wide midweek.

The tricky part? The very cold air packed in behind the front. As the system starts to lift away, wrap-around and lingering moisture, in combination with the cold air mass, could allow snow and wintry mix showers to develop. And that’s where the “forecasting fun” comes in.

The problem?

Models are notorious for getting “too excited” or over-doing these types of ice/snow events in Central Texas… so the details 3-4 days out are uncertain (to say the least!) Therefore, we stress that the forecast will more than likely change as the storm gets closer… and to rearrange your plans at this point so early in the game isn’t necessary.

That being said, here’s the data we’re looking at now… *forecast subject to change*

Model #1 – GFS

One of the long-range computer models we tend to look at when forecasting for the extended period (outside of 48 hours) is the GFS, or the American model. Below are the latest renderings of the GFS model showing when & how much snow will fall:

FORECAST: GFS predicting widespread coverage of wintry mix/snow on Thursday (12/31)

FORECAST: GFS projected snowfall accumulation by end of the day Thursday (12/31)

NOTE: Although every model solution is taken into consideration, the GFS’s idea of widespread and accumulating snow across all of Central Texas looks unlikely… but bears watching.

Model #2: EURO

Another favored long-range model is the ECMWF, or the European forecast model. Below is the latest update from the ECMWF:

FORECAST: ECMWF showing wintry mix/snow possible along and west of I-35 on Thursday (12/31)

FORECAST: ECMWF’s projection of snowfall accumulation by end of the day Thursday (12/31)

Looking forward

So what to make of it all?

There is high confidence in rain showers late Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday with upwards of 0.5″-1.25″ rain accumulation likely… but the frozen precipitation? That possibility has low confidence this far out and needs to be monitored in the coming days.

As mentioned above, no need to prepare for “Snowmaggedon”… but do stay tuned to KXAN for further updates from the KXAN Weather team.

And now would be a great time to download the KXAN Weather app for notifications on the upcoming winter storm (free download in your app store.)

Stay up-to-date

Stay updated with the KXAN Weather team on social media (click links):



– Chief Forecaster Jim Spencer (Facebook & Twitter)

– Meteorologist David Yeomans (Facebook & Twitter)

– Meteorologist Kristen Currie (Facebook & Twitter)

– Meteorologist Sean Kelly (Facebook & Twitter)

– Meteorologist Mark Peña (Facebook & Twitter)