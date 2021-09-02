First Warning Weather team’s in-depth discussion on historic Northeast flooding

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Remnants of Hurricane Ida brought historic rainfall, devastating flooding and destructive severe weather to parts of the Northeast U.S. Wednesday and Thursday.

Multiple reported tornadoes destroyed homes and buildings in Maryland and New Jersey, followed by flooding rain that caused chaos on the transit system in New York.

A State of Emergency was declared for both New York and New Jersey.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie moderated a discussion between Meteorologist Sean Kelly, a New Jersey native, and Meteorologist Nick Bannin, a former New England meteorologist, to get their expertise on the significance of the event in the Northeast.

