First Warning: Tropical system may develop in Gulf of Mexico

Forecast wind speed (mph) from the European computer forecast model (ECMWF) early next week, depicting a potential tropical storm on the Texas coast. NOTE: This is just one possible scenario, and the forecast will likely change.

(KXAN) — On the heels of Hurricane Grace which made two landfalls in Mexico, we may see a new tropical system develop and move into the Gulf this weekend or early next week.

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring several areas of potential development over the next five days. The low pressure system closest to the Gulf of Mexico is the one we are interested in.

Our three best long-range computer models slowly develop this system over the next few days, potentially hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. It is quite difficult to say how strong the storm may be at that time since it has yet to even form.

The system, which may eventually be named Tropical Storm Ida, should reemerge over the warm Gulf waters Sunday before taking aim at either northeastern Mexico or the Texas coast.

Remember, forecasting a tropical system’s track and intensity when the system has not yet formed is exceedingly difficult. Stay tuned to KXAN and KXAN.com for updates as this situation evolves.

Here are some potential outcomes as the situation stands now. The forecast images below depict the predicted sea level pressure next Monday/Tuesday, Aug. 30/31.

European computer model forecast (ECMWF) depicting a tropical storm hitting Texas on Tuesday, August 31. NOTE: This is just one possible scenario, and the forecast is likely to change.

American computer model forecast (GFS) depicting a tropical depression or tropical storm hitting Mexico late Monday, August 30. NOTE: This is just one possible scenario, and the forecast is likely to change.

Canadian computer model forecast (GEM) depicting a tropical depression or tropical storm hitting Mexico on Monday, August 30. NOTE: This is just one possible scenario, and the forecast is likely to change.

Stay with KXAN, KXAN.com and our free KXAN Weather App for forecast updates as we gather new information over the coming days. Interests along the Texas coast should stay hurricane-aware.