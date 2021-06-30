First Warning: Tracking what may become the first hurricane of the year

The National Hurricane Center began issuing official advisories Wednesday evening on what will likely become Tropical Storm Elsa — the next storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The tropical system has not yet developed into a tropical depression, which requires deep thunderstorm convection, a well-defined center and a closed surface wind circulation. Until that happens, it will be referred to by the NHC as “Potential Tropical Cyclone #5”; the fifth storm of the 2021 Atlantic season.

Conditions are conducive for further intensification as the storm approaches the Windward Islands on Friday, at which time it is expected to be a tropical storm with sustained winds of 39-73 miles per hour. After that time, computer models presently agree that the storm may curve northward and affect Cuba, then potentially enter the Gulf of Mexico or impact Florida.

“Spaghetti” computer model tracks of this tropical system over the next 120 hours

It is important to note that while the computer model guidance is currently suggesting a track far east of Texas, there is still a high degree of uncertainty when predicting the path of a storm that is just beginning to develop. This means that the Texas coastline is not entirely out of the woods.

This fifth storm of the 2021 hurricane season continues what has already been a busier than average year. According to NHC climatology data from 1966-2009, the first tropical storm of the year doesn’t typically come until July 9. The first hurricane of the season typically comes August 10.

While Elsa is not officially forecast to reach hurricane strength at this time, some computer models are suggesting that it could.

Intensity forecasts for PTC #5 from different computer models (tropicaltidbits.com)

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team for daily updates on this storm as it continues developing and as we process new forecast data.