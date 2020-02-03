In-Depth: When and where light snow is possible

As the second warmest winter on record in Austin continues, a quick return to more typical winter weather is in the forecast this week as we face two potential rounds of light, wintry precipitation.

Wednesday morning: Light sleet, freezing rain possible in the northern Hill Country. No widespread impacts expected.

Light sleet, freezing rain possible in the northern Hill Country. No widespread impacts expected. Wednesday night/early AM Thursday: Snow flurries possible in all areas, with a minor “dusting” accumulation possible on a few bridges, overpasses and grassy surfaces. The probability of major impacts is low.

Temperatures plummet late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as north winds produce wind chills in the 20s by Wednesday sunrise.

At the same time, an upper-level disturbance passes over the area producing cold, light rain for most — and a potential wintry mix only in the northern Hill Country.

Forecast radar Wednesday morning (green = rain, pink = wintry mix)

Even in the northern Hill Country on Wednesday morning, roadway temperatures will likely be too warm for any significant icing or accumulation of sleet/freezing rain.

The second wave of potential precipitation, coming late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, is a bit less certain as some question remains on how much moisture will be available to produce precipitation. If precipitation does fall, it would most likely fall as light snow flurries area wide as ground temperatures will be 32 degrees or colder and temperatures aloft even colder.

Forecast radar late Wednesday night (white = snow)

Forecast radar late Wednesday night (white = snow, pink = wintry mix, green = rain)

Forecast radar early Thursday morning (white = snow, pink = wintry mix, green = rain)

While precipitation amounts will be very light, air and ground temperatures should be cold enough to support light sleet or snow accumulation on a few grassy surfaces, bridges and overpasses.

A few computer models are indicating enough light snowfall to produce a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces.

Stay with KXAN and the First Warning Weather team as we gather new forecast information on the storm, and plan for a drastic change back to wintry weather midweek with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 30s.