First Warning: Next heavy rain, flooding threat could arrive in a week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We continue to dry out with our warm, dry stretch of weather after last week’s flooding event that brought over 7 inches of rain to some areas, closed down over 130 low water crossings at one point early Oct. 14, and brought moderate flooding levels to the San Marcos river in Luling, TX.

Here is a reference back to the night and morning of the event as it unfolded. Now we can look towards our next potential rainfall event.

Our next chance of rain will coincidently be brought on by a very similar weather pattern as our last storm. Our flooding rain last week was brought to us by the remains of once Hurricane Pamela out in the Eastern Pacific which later weakened over the mountains of Mexico. The moisture of the remains of Pamela collided with a deepening trough and an approaching front. Setting the stage for that flooding event.

This time around we could similarly have another potential weakening Pacific tropical storm colliding with a deepening trough and influencing our weather here at home in about a week’s time. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:

NHC’s latest update
From the National Hurricane Center: 
A broad area of disturbed weather is producing some disorganized 
showers and thunderstorms within a couple of hundred miles of the 
coasts of southern Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador. Environmental 
conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of 
this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression is 
likely to form by late this week or this weekend while the system 
moves slowly west-northwestward to northwestward near or just 
offshore the coast of southern Mexico.

If it develops, which is more than likely will within the next 5 days with an 80% chance, it would be named Tropical Storm Rick. Some models even develop and strengthen it into a hurricane before making landfall with Mexico. The uncertainty however lies in where the remains move AFTER making landfall with the coast.

One track has the remains from the weakening Pacific tropical cyclone moving into our area as early as Tuesday bringing heavy, flooding rains into our area through Wednesday morning. This is what one model, the GFS American model depicts for our area Wednesday morning. Heavy rain with thunderstorms.

The GFS forecast rainfall drops over an inch of rain in spots here in the metro.

With that said, this is just one of many outcomes. In fact, not every model agrees with this. The European model keeps our area completely dry.

Our current forecast from the First Warning Weather Center is just for a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday. There is still a lot of uncertainty and with this event up to a week away forecasting models should be taken very lightly. Stay with us for details as we fine-tune our forecast.

