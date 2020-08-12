First Warning: Hurricane outbreak possible during second half of August

Though the Atlantic basin has enjoyed a relative lull in tropical cyclone activity this week in the midst of the busiest season on record, we are tracking several variables coming together from August 18 through the end of the month that may lead to a sudden increase in storms.

Tropical Depression #11 is currently the only storm spinning in the Atlantic Ocean, days away from any land mass and poised to likely fizzle out before any threat to the U.S. mainland.

Before its decay however, TD #11 is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Josephine this week; the earliest “J” storm on record. The current record for earliest Atlantic “J” storm is Jose on August 22, 2005.

TD #11 forecast track (as of Wednesday morning)

The recent lull in tropical storm activity has little to do with variables that change year-to-year (interseasonal variables) such as El Niño and La Niña, and more to do with shorter timescale features that change from week-to-week (intraseasonal variables). These are often less-discussed and more obscure.

One of these features is the Madden-Julian Oscillation, or MJO.

First discovered in the 1970s, the MJO is an eastward-moving disturbance of clouds, rainfall, winds, and pressure that traverses the planet in the tropics and returns to its initial starting point in 30 to 60 days. The MJO phase can impact everything from outbreaks of Arctic air in the winter to tropical cyclone activity in the summer and fall.

The series of forecast maps (below) show the predicted MJO phases moving from west to east from present time through mid-September.

The blue and purple areas signify an active phase of the MJO, enhancing lift and tropical cyclone formation, while the yellow and red areas show the suppressed phase which inhibits tropical cyclone formation.

Six-week forecast of MJO phases (Michael J. Ventrice/Twitter). Blue/purple = active phase, Yellow/red = suppressed phase

Notice that the tropical Atlantic has been in a suppressed phase, but a more active phase is traveling across the Pacific toward the Atlantic basin.

As this active phase moves over the eastern Pacific this week, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring five areas of tropical activity there. Something similar may happen in the Atlantic beginning next week.

An even smaller-scale feature that encourages or inhibits tropical storm formation is called a Kelvin wave — an area of sinking or rising motion in the atmosphere that moves from day-to-day.

A 2015 research paper found that tropical storm formation is generally inhibited for three days before the atmospheric Kelvin wave’s crest and enhanced for three days afterward.

Looking ahead

With both storm-encouraging phases of Kelvin waves and the MJO lining up over the Atlantic during the second half of August, aligning with the climatological peak in hurricane activity from late August through September, a significant increase in hurricane activity is expected with multiple, simultaneous storms possible.

Though we have not yet seen any major hurricanes (category 3+) this season, 85% of major hurricanes come after August 20 (Klotzbach/CSU), so the bulk of storms are still to come.

Waters are anomalously warm throughout the Gulf of Mexico and tropical Atlantic, thanks in part to climate change, and storm-killing wind shear is very low due to the developing La Niña.

Sea surface temperatures (Celsius). Waters in the Gulf of Mexico are 86-88 degrees Fahrenheit. (Tropical Tidbits)

Sea surface temperatures are much warmer than normal throughout the tropical Atlantic. (Tropical Tidbits)

Stay with KXAN and the First Warning Weather team as hurricane season ramps up in the coming weeks.