FIRST WARNING: Hold off on planting; yet another freeze possible in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite signs we may be done with freezes until next fall, we have yet another shot at cold before thawing out for spring.

A strong and dry cold front looks to arrive Thursday night or Friday morning of next week with enough cold that our morning temperatures the weekend of March 12 and 13 may bring parts of Central Texas below freezing.

That weekend is beyond the extent of our First Warning Weather Seven-Day Forecast, but there is some consistency among some of our extended weather tools that we may come close to or below freezing that Saturday and Sunday morning.

Potential freeze mid-March

There is certainly no guarantee of a freeze during that period, but as many of you may be considering spring planting now that we’re into March, I suggest you wait just a little bit longer to do that.

Most of Central Texas has an average final freeze by mid-late February. Only the Hill Country averages a final freeze after the middle of March.

Average final freeze in Central Texas

The six to 10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center puts high odds on colder-than-normal temperatures in Central Texas during that mid-March weekend.

Temperature Outlook: March 10th-14th

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as our forecast confidence improves as we head toward the potential freeze.