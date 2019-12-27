First Warning: Heavy rain possible January 1st, 2nd

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a very dry second half of 2019, it appears that 2020 may start on a wet note in Central Texas.

While it was a wet start to the year, an analysis of rainfall over the last six months at Camp Mabry shows that we have only received 50% of normal rain since July 1.

Rain in AustinObserved (2019)Average
July0.39″1.88″
August1.51″2.35″
September0.64″2.99″
October4.19″3.88″
November0.66″2.96″
December0.76″2.01″
TOTAL8.15″16.07″

A very hot late summer and early fall, plus unseasonably dry weather, have led to widespread soil drought conditions returning.

U.S. Drought Monitor, updated 12/26/19

While forecasting exact rain totals 5-7 days in the future is difficult, our best long-range computer models agree that a strong western storm system will take a more southern track than the most recent storms to affect our area, drawing in plentiful moisture and setting the stage for heavier, more widespread rain than we have seen in some time.

If either of the long-range computer models (below) verify, we may see a more significant rain event than we have seen since October, when several inches of rain fell in parts of Austin.

It should be noted that although rain is forecast on New Year’s Day and Jan. 2, New Year’s Eve plans do look dry as of now.

ECMWF model forecast rain totals through next Thursday evening, Jan. 2
GFS model forecast rain totals through next Thursday evening, Jan. 2

Stay with the First Warning Weather team as we receive new information over the coming days and adjust our long-range forecast accordingly.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

69° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 69° 62°

Saturday

73° / 46°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 73° 46°

Sunday

66° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 39°

Monday

64° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 64° 37°

Tuesday

60° / 44°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 60° 44°

Wednesday

56° / 45°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 56° 45°

Thursday

61° / 43°
Showers
Showers 70% 61° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

12 AM
Showers
20%
63°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

2 AM
Showers
20%
62°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

5 AM
Showers
20%
62°

62°

6 AM
Showers
20%
62°

62°

7 AM
Showers
30%
62°

63°

8 AM
Showers
30%
63°

64°

9 AM
Showers
30%
64°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Trending Stories

Don't Miss