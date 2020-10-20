FIRST WARNING: First freeze possible next week

Following a continuation of warm, humid weather this week, a strong cold front early next week may lead to the first freeze of the season in some areas outside of downtown Austin.

In a typical year, Hill Country communities see their first freeze of the season in early or mid-November, while downtown Austin (Camp Mabry) first dips to 32° in late November or early December. Last year, the first Freeze Warning in the Hill Country was issued on October 30th.

Earliest freeze at Camp Mabry: Oct. 26, 1924

The First Warning Weather team is tracking two cold fronts in our 7-day forecast, the first of which arrives late Friday with only a brief 24 hours of cooler, less humid weather on Saturday.

The weekend forecast appears similar to last weekend, as heat and humidity race back into the area Sunday.

The second, stronger cold front is slated for early Monday morning, with temperatures that may actually fall through the day Monday instead of rising as they typically do.

As winds relax and the cold airmass settles in, Tuesday and Wednesday morning (Oct. 27, 28) may bring freezing temperatures to some rural areas outside of downtown Austin.

We do not currently expect a freeze in the more populated parts of the Austin metro area, often kept warmer by the urban heat island effect, but stay tuned for forecast updates as we gather new information.