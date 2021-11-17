First Warning: First freeze of the season is possible for areas in the Hill Country Friday morning

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Low lying areas of the Hill Country will more than likely flirt with freezing cold temperatures, at least briefly, early Friday morning. This comes after a very strong cold front is set to arrive late Wednesday night. This cold front will bring temperatures from the 80s Wednesday afternoon back down into the 60s Thursday afternoon — resulting in a 20-degree temperature drop.

We typically see our coldest temperatures a few mornings after a cold front passes through, and this front will be no different.

With that said, it is not a guarantee. Friday morning’s low temperatures will strongly depend on the winds and cloud coverage. Clear skies and calm winds bring colder temperatures as radiational cooling can occur best. Models, however, are still computing a light breeze and therefore confidence is still low that temperatures will drop to 32 degrees or colder.

Notice the stronger winds from the Metro out toward the east (see above). This, combined with the urban heat island effect, will more than certainly keep Austin well above freezing. When confidence continues to grow that there will be a freeze out in the Hill Country (the first of the season) then the National Weather Service will more than likely issue a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning. If freezing temperatures verify it would mark the end of the growing season for this area.

Where does this potential freeze stand on average? Right on schedule.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 51°

Thursday

64° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 64° 42°

Friday

67° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 49°

Saturday

75° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 60°

Sunday

80° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 80° 54°

Monday

69° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 69° 46°

Tuesday

71° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 71° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

68°

9 PM
Clear
10%
68°

66°

10 PM
Few Showers
34%
66°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
66°

64°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
64°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
60°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%
58°

57°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
1%
56°

55°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss