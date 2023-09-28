AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the beginning of June we’ve only had highs in the 80s six times and never for a full week. Mostly it’s been triple digits or 90s and well above normal.

Our luck may change soon as increasing signs of a cooler and wetter trend look set to kick in by the time we begin the second week of October.

As a trough of low pressure tracks from the western states eastward and our current high pressure retreats, we may get our strongest cold front in a while to bring longer-lasting temperature relief.

Arriving cold front next week

The European Ensemble temperature forecast for Austin takes highs out of the 90s beginning next Thursday, Oct. 5, and keeps them there through at least mid-October.

EURO Ensemble Austin Temp Forecast (Weatherbell)

The GFS (American) computer model has the same date (Oct. 5) for the beginning of 80s but isn’t quite as cool as the EURO for the week that follows.

GFS (American) Model Ensemble Austin Temps (Weatherbell)

Both models suggest at least a week of below 90º. The last time we had seven straight days with highs below 90 degrees was May 24-30.

Wetter too!

It won’t just be cooler, but confidence is growing that we’ll be wetter starting late next week and into the middle of October.

The European model points to a wet period beginning around Thursday, Oct. 5, and continuing through the middle of the month. Mean rainfall totals for Austin exceed two inches for this roughly eight-day period ending on Oct.13!

Euro Ensemble Rainfall forecast for Austin (Weatherbell)

The American model begins our wet period around the same time, but the average rainfall output is closer to 1.5″ through Oct. 13.

American (GFS) Ensemble Rainfall forecast for Austin (Weatherbell)

The official forecast

The Climate Prediction Center gives good odds for wetter than normal conditions for Central Texas from Oct. 5-11.

8-14 day rainfall forecast (CPC)

October is usually our second wettest month of the year anyway (following May), so “wetter than normal” would mean even more rain than typical. Here’s hoping we get it!

Meteorologist Nick Bannin will keep updating this article if the date of the first 80s moves around a little bit. Keep checking back through the weekend for updates!