AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a warm and dry start to October, a major change could bring a much cooler plunge of air along with much needed rain to Central Texas.

With big events this weekend like the final day of Weekend Two of ACL as well as Austin FC’s first-ever playoff game both happening on Sunday…the weather could certainly be impactful.

What’s happening?

A strong cold front, the strongest we’ve seen in months, will approach Central Texas Sunday, bringing rainfall and a temperature drop.

Strong cold front arrives Sunday

Coldest air since March

The cold front, expected to arrive on Sunday, will bring a surge of colder air to the area on Monday, but our coldest temperatures since March may be in store for Tuesday. Not since March 22 have we had highs below 70º and that’s what we’re forecasting for Tuesday with a forecast high of 68º.

Temperatures Saturday through Tuesday

Our nighttime lows will be chilly too with widespread 50s and even some 40s possible in the Hill Country Tuesday night.

Wettest weather since August

The last time we had more than 1 inch of rainfall in a single day was on August 22.

Last decent rainfall

Our best long-term rainfall forecast models are already agreeing on the potential for several inches of rain spread mostly over Sunday and Monday.

GFS (American) Model Rainfall Forecast

ECMWF (Euro) Model Rainfall Forecast

The National Weather Service gives most of Central Texas 1-3 inches of rainfall.

NWS 7 Day Rainfall Forecast

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we continue to track the cooldown and the rainfall.