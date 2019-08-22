First Warning: Cold front and rain may break historic heatwave

Forecast showing potential cold front and rain at the beginning of Labor Day weekend (Saturday Aug. 31)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Confidence is increasing that we may break this extended heatwave on Labor Day weekend with a potential cold front and rain in the forecast.

Note: The exact timing and impacts of this system will need to be fine-tuned as the system approaches.

While NOAA Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlooks have been consistently hinting at a period of cooler / wetter weather as we end August and begin September, we are now getting a clearer look at when and how this may happen.

Reliable, extended-range forecast models are suggesting a cold front packing a pretty good punch for this time of year will advance our way late Friday or Saturday, as we kick off Labor Day weekend.

Forecast next Friday (Aug. 30)
Forecast next Saturday morning (Aug. 31)
Forecast next Saturday afternoon (Aug. 31)

While not all forecast models agree, we may see 0.5″ – 1″ of rain and some noticeably cooler weather. We will constantly be receiving and processing new forecast information over the next week as this potential change approaches, so stay with us for updates.

The timing of this potential break in the heatwave will make for a close call in the record books. If Austin’s high temperatures remain at 100º+ through next Friday, which is certainly possible, that would make 26 consecutive days of triple-digit heat — just under our all-time record streak of 27 days from 2011.

