AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over.

While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We are tracking another potent upper-level low pressure system diving toward Texas from the Pacific Northwest, on pace to arrive locally on Friday morning.

Storm system diving southeastward toward Texas

While this storm will pack some of the ingredients necessary for damaging thunderstorms, there is still some uncertainty in others.

Will we see sufficient moisture return ahead of the system to fuel severe storms?

Will there be enough instability in the atmosphere to produce severe weather if the storms arrive during the coolest part of the day, as predicted?

The NOAA Storm Prediction Center is only painting a ‘marginal’ 1 out of 5 threat of severe weather locally Friday morning, but this will likely be upgraded and expanded into our area as the event approaches. Early indications are that this could be an ‘all-hazards’ severe event, with the potential for hail, wind damage and isolated tornadoes.

Severe weather risk early Friday

Preliminary high-resolution model forecasts are showing a powerful squall line of thunderstorms racing from west to east through the area early Friday. Storms may impact Friday morning commuters in the Austin area.

Clouds/radar forecast at 6 a.m. Friday

Clouds/radar forecast at 7:30 a.m. Friday

Clouds/radar forecast at 8:30 a.m. Friday

