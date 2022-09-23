AUSTIN (KXAN) — As an unexpectedly quiet 2022 Atlantic hurricane season finally gathers steam, we are expecting the first U.S. hurricane strike of the season next week.

Tropical Depression #9 is churning through the Caribbean Sea, heading toward an area of very high ocean heat content. The swirling mass of thunderstorms will move over 87°F water near Jamaica and Cuba — water that has gone untapped by any tropical cyclone since last year. Generally, a hurricane only requires 80°F water to develop and survive.

Computer model forecast tracks through the weekend, with ocean heat content shown in contoured colors

As the storm’s winds blow across the ocean surface, heat and moisture are drawn upward into the storm, condensing into clouds. Heat originating in the sea then released again in the condensation process warms the storm’s core further — creating a positive feedback loop that invigorates vertical motion and tightens the storm’s circulation.

Forecast model tracks are trending farther eastward with the storm, away from Texas and toward the Florida Peninsula. A large trough in the jet stream expected to be located across the northeast next week will lift the system northward across Cuba toward South Florida, keeping Texas out of the crosshairs.

Computer model forecast tracks of TD #9 through next week

If the storm, expected to become Hurricane Hermine, does cross into the Gulf of Mexico instead of moving east of the Florida Straits, it would be the first named tropical system in the Gulf this year.

Although moving across the mountainous island of Cuba may disrupt the storm’s intensification early next week, soon-to-be Hermine is still expected to strike Florida as a hurricane — and possibly a major category 3+ hurricane. If the storm does strike Florida at hurricane strength, it would be Florida’s first hurricane landfall since Hurricane Michael on Oct. 10, 2018. Michael was a devastating category 5 storm in the Panhandle.

Forecast track for Tropical Depression #9, expected to become a hurricane

In Central Texas, impacts from this storm will be minimal as the center of it is expected to remain 1,000+ miles away. If the storm has a large enough circulation; however, it may reinforce a northerly flow across Texas behind next week’s cold front, keeping humidity low and temperatures mild through late in the week.

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team as we track the storm’s progress.