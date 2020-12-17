First Look: Christmas Day forecast

Following a warmer stretch of weather early next week as winter officially begins, the First Warning Weather team is tracking a strong cold front forecast to move into Texas early on Christmas Eve that may set the stage for a brisk Christmas Day.

While the details of our Christmas forecast will need to be fine-tuned over the coming days as we process new weather information, here is a first look at the strong front we expect.

Position of the cold front Wednesday, Dec. 23

The cold front is forecast to move through Central Texas late Wednesday night, December 23. We are not currently forecasting any precipitation to accompany the front, so a white Christmas looks unlikely.

Position of the cold front Christmas Eve (Thursday, Dec. 24)

Cold air will settle in behind the front on Christmas Eve, with a potential freeze for Santa and his reindeer on their overnight flight through our area.

As the cold air begins to slide east of Texas late Christmas Day, south winds may return by the afternoon, returning high temperatures to winter norms in the lower 60s.

Stay with the First Warning Weather team for forecast updates as the holiday approaches.