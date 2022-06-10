AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday afternoon, Travis County will see humidity levels drop to a concerning level. Paired with winds and extreme heat, conditions are ripe for fires.

“We are transitioning very rapidly into a very increased level of fire danger,” Travis County Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Will Boettner said.

As we continue to see hot and windy days that dry out vegetation, experts worry we could see a repeat of 2011 — the year both the Steiner Ranch and Bastrop County fires collectively ripped through hundreds of people’s homes.

“We will have significant fire danger a couple months from now and maybe even sooner if we continue to have this stretch of very hot days in addition to all the winds we’re getting,” Boettner said.

Watch KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans’ full interview with Boettner here:

Drought conditions have already deteriorated significantly since January across Texas, and if we see a hotter, drier than normal summer, conditions will only get worse.

“It appears that we could be in a repeat of what we saw in the early portions of 2011,” Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway told Travis County commissioners Tuesday. He recommended extending the burn ban past the Fourth of July holiday as a result. Commissioners obliged.