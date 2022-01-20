February weather forecast and 3-month outlook released: What to expect in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’ve now passed the halfway point of meteorological winter and also the typically coldest time of the year in Central Texas.

On Thursday, the Climate Prediction Center released its first February weather outlook and updated its three-month outlook further into spring.

February is the final month of meteorological winter and, in general, the La Niña pattern we’ve spoken so much about will continue to bring Central Texas both warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions.

February temperature forecast: Climate Prediction Center

February precipitation forecast: Climate Prediction Center

What’s normal for February in Austin?

Average High: 66.5 Feb. 1 Average High: 64 Feb. 28 Average High: 69

Average Low: 45.8 Feb. 1 Average Low: 43 Feb. 28 Average Low: 49

Average Rain: 1.89″ (Driest month)

Average Snow: 0.2″ (Snowiest month)

National forecast for February

Nationally, much of the country will stay warmer than normal from the South to the Southeast and East Coast. Only the Pacific Northwest should look forward to cooler than normal temperatures in February.

February Precipitation Forecast: Climate Prediction Center

Drier than normal conditions should persist over the southern tier states with wetter than normal conditions near the Great Lakes and Pacific Northwest.

February-April extended outlooks released

On Thursday, the Climate Prediction Center also updated its extended three-month outlooks that take us deeper into meteorological spring. The three-month outlook covers February through April and paints a similar picture to the February forecast.

Here in Central Texas, our warmer-than-normal winter should continue into spring, as will much of the southern and eastern states.

Three Month Temperature Outlook: Climate Prediction Center

The worsening drought in Central Texas should continue to get worse with a drier-than-normal outlook from February-April. The only wetter-than-normal areas around the United States should continue to be the areas near and south of the Great Lakes and the Pacific Northwest.

Three Month Precipitation Outlook: Climate Prediction Center

The Climate Prediction Center will update its February forecast again by the very end of January.

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we continue to track the frequent temperature changes and occasional shots of wintry weather into the final month of winter.