AUSTIN (KXAN) — The weather whiplash Central Texas experiences certainly held true in February. The month started about the same way January ended. Unseasonably cold temperatures with lows at freezing or below opened the month with the coldest being 29° on Feb. 1.

There was a gradual slow warming but with below-normal highs through the fourth.

Much of the rest of the month lived up to Bee Cave Bob’s prediction that spring would start early as 16 of the next 24 days had highs well above normal, topped by 91° on Feb. 22.

It was Feb. 22 that featured an average temperature ( 91° high and 69° low) of 80° making it the warmest winter day ever in Austin weather history.

The 29th warmest February

Rain was scarce. The 1.04″ on Feb. 1 was the liquid equivalent of the ice from the freezing rain/freezing drizzle that prevailed. Only .74″ was measured the rest of the month as February lived up to its being the driest month of the year.

The 56th driest February

February “highlights”

A typical March is detailed in our climate numbers below:

The Climate Prediction Center continues its ongoing forecast during the La Niña on temperatures warmer than normal. But it is giving much of Texas equal chances of seeing above or below-normal precipitation.

Courtesy: Climate Prediction Center

March is also the month when we start seeing those springtime thunderstorms.