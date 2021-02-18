Falling ice presents new hazard as temperatures warm

Following six full days of subfreezing temperatures and five different rounds of freezing rain, sleet and snow, a large accumulation of ice is dangling precariously from many area roofs and overhangs. As temperatures Friday afternoon into the weekend warm well above freezing, rapid melting of icicles, ice sheets and layers of snow may cause them to drop unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury.

The safest way to avoid being hit by ice or snow falling from a roof, powerline or tree is to look up and be aware of your surroundings.

Photo via Rhonda Tyler

“The biggest concern when you get hit by an icicle, of course, is you could get cut and start to bleed, or in the case of being hit on the head, you could end up with a concussion or other type of head injury,” Dr. Waters of the Cleveland Clinic says.

Dr. Waters says if an icicle does hit you or a family member on the head, apply pressure to the wound in case of bleeding, then a non-stick bandage should it require one.

Photo via Wanda Shelton (Florence)

If you are hit in the head by a large piece of falling ice and do not bleed, you still may be injured. If you develop a headache or feel nauseous, Dr. Waters says you may have a concussion or an even more serious head injury and should seek medical attention immediately.

The Cleveland Clinic says to resist the urge to knock down icicles while standing on a ladder or by climbing on the roof. Winter weather makes these types of activities extremely unsafe because of the risk of falling. Consider calling in experienced professionals to remove ice buildup or icicles that are extraordinarily large.

Photo via Ed Cook (Marble Falls)

“Ladders are extremely dangerous because the ground is slippery and creates unstable conditions,” Dr. Waters says. “There can be snow and ice buildup on the rungs and on the bottoms of your shoes. Often you just don’t know what’s on the ledge that you’re leaning the ladder against. There could be icicles, or ice, the ledge could break, or the ladder could slip or move.”

The Cleveland Clinic says that if you do get hurt by falling ice and you are unsure how severely you may be injured, err on the side of caution and go to the emergency room.