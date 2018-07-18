Extremely hot forecast prompts heat warnings

Another heat wave has begun across Central Texas, and this one will send temperatures so high the National Weather Service is issuing Warnings and Advisories for parts of the KXAN viewing area:

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

CDT FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued an

Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to

7 PM CDT Friday. This Warning includes San Saba County in the KXAN

viewing area.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Heat

Advisory, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. An

Excessive Heat Watch has also been issued. This Excessive Heat

Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday

evening. This Advisory and Watch includes Lampasas County in the KXAN

viewing area.

For San Saba County:

* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon temperatures reaching 105 to 107

degrees.

* IMPACTS…These very hot temperatures will increase the risk for

heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency…call 9 1 1.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS

SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

