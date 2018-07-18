Extremely hot forecast prompts heat warnings

Another heat wave has begun across Central Texas, and this one will send temperatures so high the National Weather Service is issuing Warnings and Advisories for parts of the KXAN viewing area:
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT FRIDAY…
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued an
Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to
7 PM CDT Friday. This Warning includes San Saba County in the KXAN
viewing area.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. An
Excessive Heat Watch has also been issued. This Excessive Heat
Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday
evening. This Advisory and Watch includes Lampasas County in the KXAN
viewing area.
For San Saba County:
* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon temperatures reaching 105 to 107
degrees.
* IMPACTS…These very hot temperatures will increase the risk for
heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When
possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency…call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…
and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 PM CDT
Friday.
* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon temperatures reaching 103 to 104
degrees.
* IMPACTS…These very hot temperatures will increase the risk for
heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 PM CDT
Friday. This Advisory includes Mason County in the KXAN viewing area.
* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon temperatures reaching 103 to 104
degrees.
* IMPACTS…These very hot temperatures will increase the risk for
heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
