Extreme drought returns to parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN): The newest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows worsening drought conditions spreading across Central Texas.

As of Thursday, parts of southern Hays County and most of Comal County are experiencing ‘extreme’ drought. All three metro counties (Travis, Hays, Williamson) are under ‘severe’ drought…. and the majority of Central Texas is seeing at least abnormally dry conditions, if not, ‘moderate’ drought.

Compared to this time last year (2018), we’ve seen an increase in four of the five categories: abnormally dry, moderate, severe and extreme.

This quick dry out comes after a wet spring seen earlier this year, a phenomenon known as ‘flash drought’. A ‘flash drought’ is defined as a drought which develops much more rapidly than normal.

In addition to the record heat we’ve seen this September, we’ve also been climbing the record books when it comes to lack of rainfall at Austin-Bergstrom Intl Airport. Since July 1st, the airport has only received 0.22″ of rain… the second driest July 1st through September 25th on record (records date back to 1942).

With no widespread wetting rain expected in the next seven days, it’s likely that drought conditions will continue to increase with the next update.

For a look at drought conditions elsewhere, you can find the entire update here: DROUGHT MONITOR