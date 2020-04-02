Live Now
The latest coronavirus news and analysis

Expert releases 2020 hurricane season predictions

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KXAN) — A top expert is releasing his predictions for the upcoming 2020 hurricane season.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts, is hosting a live stream Thursday morning to talk about what he expects to happen later this year.

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans will talk about this forecast during a live stream starting at 9:55 a.m. People can watch that discussion in this story or on the KXAN News Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 70% 73° 65°

Friday

79° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 55°

Saturday

67° / 58°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 67° 58°

Sunday

75° / 62°
Showers
Showers 50% 75° 62°

Monday

80° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 67°

Tuesday

84° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 84° 68°

Wednesday

85° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 50% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

11 AM
Showers
30%
68°

69°

12 PM
Showers
30%
69°

71°

1 PM
Showers
50%
71°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
50%
72°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

70°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

68°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
50%
68°

67°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

66°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
66°

66°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
66°

66°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
66°

66°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
66°

65°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
65°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
66°

65°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
65°

65°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
65°

65°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
65°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
30%
69°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
40%
70°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss