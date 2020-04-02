Expert releases 2020 hurricane season predictions

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KXAN) — A top expert is releasing his predictions for the upcoming 2020 hurricane season.
Dr. Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts, is hosting a live stream Thursday morning to talk about what he expects to happen later this year.
KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans will talk about this forecast during a live stream starting at 9:55 a.m. People can watch that discussion in this story or on the KXAN News Facebook page.