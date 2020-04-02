Expert releases 2020 hurricane season predictions

Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow us at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon

April brings many songbirds to the Austin area. Some will breed here, and others will just use our trees and shrubs as way stations on their journeys elsewhere. When many people think of migration they think of treetop slender-billed warblers with distinctive songs and vibrant colors. Vireos, on the other hand, operate under the radar for the most part. Why that is the case is a mystery, since some are quite striking, and announce themselves vigorously. April in central Texas is a good time to look and listen for these birds, which are more often heard than seen. Learn their songs and calls to increase your chances of seeing one. What to look for are small, somewhat stocky songbirds with hooked bills and short legs. Some favor the treetops while others prefer low brush and tangles. They eat berries, insects and larvae. Vireos will sing from an invisible perch for minutes on end, instead of almost constantly moving like warblers do, frustrating bird watchers.