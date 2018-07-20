Excessive Heat Warning expands to Austin metro area

The National Weather Service has expanded the Excessive Heat Warning to include parts of the Austin metro area Friday. Across the KXAN viewing area, afternoon high temperatures could be as hot as 105°-110°, with even hotter heat index (feels like) readings. Little to no relief is forecast through the weekend.

This level of heat can be dangerous. Please see the safety precautions in the Warning information below.

Llano-Burnet-

Including the cities of Llano and Burnet

314 PM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING…

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued an

Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM CDT

Friday.

* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon and early evening temperatures ranging

from 104 to 107 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat

related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing, drink plenty of

water, and take frequent breaks, preferably in an air conditioned

area. When possible reschedule strenuous activities during the

morning or mid evening hours. Be sure to check on persons with

health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible

to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded

location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes. Look before you lock!

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors.



Williamson-Travis-

Including the cities of Georgetown and Austin

314 PM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued an

Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM CDT

Friday.

* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon and early evening temperatures ranging

from 102 to 104 degrees increasing to 105 Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat

related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing, drink plenty of

water, and take frequent breaks, preferably in an air conditioned

area. When possible reschedule strenuous activities during the

morning or mid evening hours. Be sure to check on persons with

health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible

to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded

location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes. Look before you lock!

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors.



URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

306 PM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

…Heat Advisory will continue this afternoon for the Brazos

Valley. An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for all of North

and Central Texas through Sunday…

Including Lampasas and Milam counties in KXAN viewing area…

306 PM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY…

* TEMPERATURES…High temperatures ranging from 103 to 110 are

possible each afternoon.

* HEAT INDICES…Heat index values may exceed 110 degrees at

times.

* IMPACTS…Very hot conditions will increase the risk of heat

related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly,

as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed

vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise

to life threatening levels.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency – call 911.



Gillespie-Kendall-Blanco-Hays-Bastrop-Lee-Medina-Bexar-Comal-

Guadalupe-Caldwell-Frio-Atascosa-Wilson-

Including the cities of Fredericksburg, Boerne, Blanco,

San Marcos, Bastrop, Giddings, Hondo, San Antonio, New Braunfels,

Seguin, Lockhart, Pearsall, Pleasanton, and Floresville

314 PM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a

Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon and early evening temperatures ranging

from 102 to 104 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat

related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors.

Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water.