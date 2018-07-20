Excessive Heat Warning expands to Austin metro area

The National Weather Service has expanded the Excessive Heat Warning to include parts of the Austin metro area Friday. Across the KXAN viewing area, afternoon high temperatures could be as hot as 105°-110°, with even hotter heat index (feels like) readings. Little to no relief is forecast through the weekend.
This level of heat can be dangerous. Please see the safety precautions in the Warning information below.
Llano-Burnet-
Including the cities of Llano and Burnet
314 PM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING…
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY…
The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued an
Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM CDT
Friday.
* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon and early evening temperatures ranging
from 104 to 107 degrees.
* IMPACTS…Very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat
related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside.
Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing, drink plenty of
water, and take frequent breaks, preferably in an air conditioned
area. When possible reschedule strenuous activities during the
morning or mid evening hours. Be sure to check on persons with
health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible
to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes. Look before you lock!
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous
situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…
and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Williamson-Travis-
Including the cities of Georgetown and Austin
314 PM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY…
The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued an
Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM CDT
Friday.
* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon and early evening temperatures ranging
from 102 to 104 degrees increasing to 105 Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat
related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
306 PM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
…Heat Advisory will continue this afternoon for the Brazos
Valley. An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for all of North
and Central Texas through Sunday…
Including Lampasas and Milam counties in KXAN viewing area…
306 PM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
SUNDAY…
* TEMPERATURES…High temperatures ranging from 103 to 110 are
possible each afternoon.
* HEAT INDICES…Heat index values may exceed 110 degrees at
times.
* IMPACTS…Very hot conditions will increase the risk of heat
related illnesses.
Gillespie-Kendall-Blanco-Hays-Bastrop-Lee-Medina-Bexar-Comal-
Guadalupe-Caldwell-Frio-Atascosa-Wilson-
Including the cities of Fredericksburg, Boerne, Blanco,
San Marcos, Bastrop, Giddings, Hondo, San Antonio, New Braunfels,
Seguin, Lockhart, Pearsall, Pleasanton, and Floresville
314 PM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY…
The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a
Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon and early evening temperatures ranging
from 102 to 104 degrees.
* IMPACTS…Very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat
related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
