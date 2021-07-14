Even if it doesn’t rain again, this July will be one of the wettest ever in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’ve already told you it’s been one of the wettest starts to July on record at Camp Mabry in Austin, and the daily rain chances keep coming.

After digging into the statistics more, it turns out it will end up as one of the wettest Julys on record in Austin, even if it doesn’t rain anymore!

Through July 13, Austin Camp Mabry has picked up 3.92″ of rain for July so far. If it doesn’t rain again this month, that is enough rain to make it the 12th wettest July on record. Those records date back to 1938.

Here’s the data so far on the top 15 wettest Julys recorded:

Given the data, it’s clear a top 10 spot is well in reach.

If it rains more than 0.1″ by the end of the month, we move into 11th place.

If it rains more than a quarter of an inch by the end of the month, we move into 10th place.

As you can see we’re nowhere near the wettest July ever. July 1979 was the wettest July since 1938 in Austin, with more than 10″ that month.

In Depth: July 1979, the wettest July on record

With 10.54″ of rain in July 1979, that was the wettest July on record. Most of the rainfall that month came in just three days!

On July 26-27, 1979 Austin and much of southeast Texas was dealing with Tropical Storm Claudette. At one point Austin got 2″ of rain in less than one hour around 7 a.m. on July 27, 1979. Total rainfall from July 26-27, 1979 from Claudette reached 3.97″.

There was an even wetter day that month. Austin Camp Mabry reported 4.85″ on July 19, 1979 although that rainfall wasn’t from a named tropical system.