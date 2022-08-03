AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether it’s a hurricane, wildfire or other natural disaster, it’s important to be prepared if forced to evacuate. Below is a list of suggested items to grab if time allows in an evacuation situation.
Evacuation checklist
- Passports
- Birth certificates
- Social security cards
- House deed
- Car title
- All other legal documents
- Diplomas
- Bank records
- Prescriptions/medicine
- Valuables: jewelry, electronics, etc.
- Photo albums & baby books
- Hard drives & computer towers
- Address book
- Extra house/car keys
What to do when evacuating
- Fill suitcases and laundry hampers with clothes
- Pack a backpack with snacks
- Grab a pillow and blanket
- Notify an out-of-area friend or family member your plans
Preparing pets
- Crate
- Leash
- Food
- Medicine
- Comfort toy/blanket
If time allows
- Keep nozzle on garden hoses and ladders in yard in case firefighters need to use
- Unlock fence/gates & prop open for fire crews
- Keep outside lights on but shut off inside HVAC
- Drive with headlights when evacuating through smoke
Be sure to stay up-to-date with local law enforcement agency and KXAN News for the latest on ongoing wildfires.