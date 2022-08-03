AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether it’s a hurricane, wildfire or other natural disaster, it’s important to be prepared if forced to evacuate. Below is a list of suggested items to grab if time allows in an evacuation situation.

Evacuation checklist

Passports

Birth certificates

Social security cards

House deed

Car title

All other legal documents

Diplomas

Bank records

Prescriptions/medicine

Valuables: jewelry, electronics, etc.

Photo albums & baby books

Hard drives & computer towers

Address book

Extra house/car keys

What to do when evacuating

Fill suitcases and laundry hampers with clothes

Pack a backpack with snacks

Grab a pillow and blanket

Notify an out-of-area friend or family member your plans

Preparing pets

Crate

Leash

Food

Medicine

Comfort toy/blanket

If time allows

Keep nozzle on garden hoses and ladders in yard in case firefighters need to use

Unlock fence/gates & prop open for fire crews

Keep outside lights on but shut off inside HVAC

Drive with headlights when evacuating through smoke

