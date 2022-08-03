AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether it’s a hurricane, wildfire or other natural disaster, it’s important to be prepared if forced to evacuate. Below is a list of suggested items to grab if time allows in an evacuation situation.

Evacuation checklist

  • Passports
  • Birth certificates
  • Social security cards
  • House deed
  • Car title
  • All other legal documents
  • Diplomas
  • Bank records
  • Prescriptions/medicine
  • Valuables: jewelry, electronics, etc.
  • Photo albums & baby books
  • Hard drives & computer towers
  • Address book
  • Extra house/car keys

What to do when evacuating

  • Fill suitcases and laundry hampers with clothes
  • Pack a backpack with snacks
  • Grab a pillow and blanket
  • Notify an out-of-area friend or family member your plans

Preparing pets

  • Crate
  • Leash
  • Food
  • Medicine
  • Comfort toy/blanket

If time allows

  • Keep nozzle on garden hoses and ladders in yard in case firefighters need to use
  • Unlock fence/gates & prop open for fire crews
  • Keep outside lights on but shut off inside HVAC
  • Drive with headlights when evacuating through smoke

